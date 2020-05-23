Global  

Hertz files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The more than a century old car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after its business all but vanished during the coronavirus pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in needed relief.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Hertz Files For Bankruptcy Protection Due To Drop In Travel

Hertz Files For Bankruptcy Protection Due To Drop In Travel 00:16

 Hertz Car Rental is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Alert: Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy protection, pushed by debt and coronavirus pandemic

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy protection, pushed by debt and coronavirus pandemic.
