Hertz files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The more than a century old car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after its business all but vanished during the coronavirus pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in needed relief.
