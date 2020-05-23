Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire.

Business Insider Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire.· *Warren Buffett's purchase of almost 3,500 tons of silver in 1997 helped turn Thomas Kaplan into a billionaire.*
· *After the silver bubble burst in early 1980, the precious metal plunged in price from $50 an ounce to below $10, and it was widely dismissed as a bad investment.*
· *"What really put and end to it was when...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Confesses Feelings Toward Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Confesses Feelings Toward Warren Buffett

Elon Musk said in an interview with Joe Rogan that he isn’t the “biggest fan” of Warren Buffett. During his conversation about wealth, Musk said the term “billionaire has become a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually [Video]

Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'You did me a great favor': Billionaire investor Thomas Kaplan personally thanked Warren Buffett for buying 3,500 tons of silver

'You did me a great favor': Billionaire investor Thomas Kaplan personally thanked Warren Buffett for buying 3,500 tons of silver· *Thomas Kaplan thanked Warren Buffett in person for buying nearly 3,500 tons of silver, he told Business Insider.* · *"You did me a great favor," the...
Business Insider

Warren Buffett, George Soros, and other billionaire investors made big moves last quarter. Here are 11 of their juiciest trades.

Warren Buffett, George Soros, and other billionaire investors made big moves last quarter. Here are 11 of their juiciest trades.· *Billionaire investors including Warren Buffett and George Soros made striking changes to their portfolios last quarter.* · *David Einhorn's Greenlight...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire. https://t.co/0NTFitD5s0 #investing 40 seconds ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire.,https://t.co/IWVbOIQIb7 4 minutes ago

CoinnewsB

CoinnewsBest Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire. 2020 https://t.co/mtd03fRbmW 10 minutes ago

M_O_J_O23

Mark Jordan RT @businessinsider: Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire. https://t.co… 21 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire. https://t.co/na9f8dB0dE 39 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a bil… https://t.co/ujzMgfnfys 43 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire.… https://t.co/katxAZ0tQu 46 minutes ago

WEBuffett1

Warren & Charlie Warren Buffett bought 3,500 tons of silver in 1997. The purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire.… https://t.co/e6uOujUuTM 46 minutes ago