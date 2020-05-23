Global  

Fox Sports exec on Charlotte's role in NASCAR TV return

bizjournals Saturday, 23 May 2020
Here’s one of many ways the world changed during the two months between Fox Sports airing NASCAR’s race in Phoenix and the sport’s comeback return last weekend: A network executive interviewed about the results was prouder of his production crew’s health precautions than a standout rating. Welcome to sports media, novel coronavirus version. This weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a much different version of its annual Coca-Cola 600 and then follow with a special midweek Cup series…
