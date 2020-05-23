Two new containment zones identified in the city

'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment..
Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia NewsUS President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The..