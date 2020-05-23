Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two new containment zones identified in the city

Hindu Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday identified two more containment zones in the city. Puttenahalli in Bommanahalli zone and Mar
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08 [Video]

'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:35Published
Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this