Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Lufthansa , which is in talks with the German government over a 9 billion euro ($9.8 billion) bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said on Sunday. 👓 View full article

