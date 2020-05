You Might Like

Tweets about this Deccan Herald Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 75 on Sunday, but it was a quiet birthday for him as he continued wi… https://t.co/tNXveCJSLx 35 minutes ago Mr. D RT @THKerala: #Kerala Chief Minister #PinarayiVijayan on Sunday turned 75, but it was a quiet birthday for him as he continued with officia… 48 minutes ago The Hindu - Kerala #Kerala Chief Minister #PinarayiVijayan on Sunday turned 75, but it was a quiet birthday for him as he continued wi… https://t.co/f2NUsbmjxY 1 hour ago