Work Home Balance: Sunup to sundown with the president of SWTCC Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Work Home Balance is the Memphis Business Journal's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of sectors and occupations — are navigating their new normals amid COVID-19. Below is a Q&A with Dr. Tracy Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College. MBJ: What part of town do you live in? Dr. Tracy Hall: Suburb of Memphis Best part about working from home: I enjoy not having to drive. I can just walk across the hall to my… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Work Home Balance: Jernigan Capital's CFO finds silver lining amid COVID-19 Work Home Balance is the Memphis Business Journal's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Facebook Executive On The Future Of Remote Work Facebook has joined Twitter and some other big tech companies in planning to permanently switch to working from home. NPR 's Lulu Garcia Navarro speaks with its...

NPR 4 hours ago





Tweets about this