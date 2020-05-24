Work Home Balance: Sunup to sundown with the president of SWTCC
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Work Home Balance is the Memphis Business Journal's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of sectors and occupations — are navigating their new normals amid COVID-19. Below is a Q&A with Dr. Tracy Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College. MBJ: What part of town do you live in? Dr. Tracy Hall: Suburb of Memphis Best part about working from home: I enjoy not having to drive. I can just walk across the hall to my…