China's Great Wall expects mild domestic auto sales growth in second half

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Great Wall Motor expects China's overall auto sales in the second half this year to return to the same level as last year, its president said, as the world's biggest auto market recovers from a coronavirus-driven low.
