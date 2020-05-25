Global  

China's Great Wall expects mild domestic auto sales growth in Second half

Reuters India Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Great Wall Motor expects China's overall auto sales in the second half this year to return to the same level as last year, its president said, as the world's biggest auto market recovers from a coronavirus-driven low.
China's Great Wall expects mild domestic auto sales growth in second half

Great Wall Motor expects China's overall auto sales in the second half this year to return to the same level as last year, its president said, as the world's...
Reuters

China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

China omits 2020 growth target amid great uncertainty over pandemicChina on Friday abandoned setting an economic growth target for 2020, citing "great uncertainty" over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's...
WorldNews

