Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Lufthansa , which is in talks with the German government over a 9 billion euro ($9.8 billion) bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Lufthansa plans to restart service to tourist destinations in Europe. The German airline has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and is in talks with the... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters •SeattlePI.com
