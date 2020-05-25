Finland Producer Prices Fall Sharply On Oil, Electricity
Monday, 25 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Finland's producer prices declined sharply in April largely driven by fall in prices of oil products, data from Statistics Finland showed Monday.
