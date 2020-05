Gold falls as potential Japan stimulus boosts risk appetite Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Gold declined on Monday as Japanese equities rose on news of a potential stimulus programme that boosted investors' risk appetite, though fresh tensions over Hong Kong limited the metal's fall. 👓 View full article

