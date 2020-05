💧Dean Westcott RT @simonahac: 🤓 RIP #hazelwood power station — 1964 to 2017. at ~15 million tonnes of CO₂ per year, this brown coal power station was res… 1 minute ago BeatIt RT @SBSNews: Hazelwood Power Station's imposing chimneys have been demolished, marking the end of an era for the Victorian community shaped… 2 minutes ago Paul Wiggins RT @timinmitcham: Hazelwood power station was one of the most polluting in the world while it was in operation. Its eight chimneys were an… 3 minutes ago klia RT @tveitdal: Australia: Hazelwood power station's eight chimneys demolished in live stream viewed by thousands https://t.co/Z9bWjVOOAU Bui… 5 minutes ago Meredith Schier A changing view. In 1971 the Sun newspaper p 28 reported “...Eight 450ft concrete chimneys break the monotony of th… https://t.co/CmqJmHMsmy 7 minutes ago Robyn Schofield RT @pauldowsley7: BOOM! 💥 After 55 years on the skyline near Morwell, the eight 137m chimneys at the former Hazelwood Power Station are gon… 9 minutes ago Beverley Maxwell ❌ RT @ToomeyWright: STATEMENT Sarah Hanson-Young: "I was pleased to see the demolition of the Hazelwood power station today. There is no p… 9 minutes ago Save Westernport RT @EnviroVic: #Hazelwood's smoke stacks have been a feature of the Latrobe Valley skyline since the 1960s. The power station was retired i… 10 minutes ago