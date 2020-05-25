Motor Mondays: Genesis G90 finally makes a statement

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Genesis G90: Full-size luxury sedan Base price, including destination: $73,225 Mpg range: 17/25, V6; 16/24, V8 rear-wheel drive; 15/23 V8 all-wheel; premium fuel Manufactured: South Korea Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: Top safety pick, good rating in all crash tests; www.iihs.org Website: www.genesis.com Competitors: Acura RLX, Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Cadillac CT6, Kia K900, Lexus LS, Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Bottom line: Excellent luxury sedan with tons of room and… 👓 View full article

