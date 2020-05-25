Global  

Veterans Bridge Home’s marching orders are unchanged in pandemic

bizjournals Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
A decade ago, Charlottean Tommy Norman started Veterans Bridge Home to help the steady stream of veterans returning from service in Iraq and Afghanistan looking for jobs, homes and schools for their children. The economy was in recession, and veterans were more likely to be unemployed than the population as a whole. A decade of work has raised awareness among employers of the civic assets veterans are in the community and workplace. The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the economy back into recession and threatens the most vulnerable veterans. Blake Bourne, executive director of Charlotte’s Veterans Bridge Home, spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the virus’ impact on the nonprofit’s community outreach and the new challenges veterans will face.
