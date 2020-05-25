Trump tweets threat to move Republican National Convention from Charlotte
Monday, 25 May 2020 () President Donald Trump in a series of tweets threatened to move the Republican National Convention scheduled for August from Charlotte if the state of North Carolina doesn't guarantee the Spectrum Center can be fully occupied during the event. "I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August…
