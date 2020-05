Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The German Finance and Economy Ministries on Monday said Lufthansa was an operationally healthy company before the coronavirus outbreak, as well as profitable and with good future prospects, but had got into trouble due to the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hardika Jain Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/Wu7d9Xru2G https://t.co/r9BJi0IizN 36 seconds ago flacopan Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/04ULdzDIwI https://t.co/OCgrqn3FLw 2 minutes ago Francis Adikpe Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/KNKU3PkUBH https://t.co/udULhgF6Gr 5 minutes ago Pasquale Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries: The German Finance and Economy Ministries on Monday sai… https://t.co/rcl5UdHL2P 9 minutes ago twofourx7 Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/Sf7Zw8jKqs 55 minutes ago David Kisamfu Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/STDH9o8voE 56 minutes ago OSTOUL Securities Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries https://t.co/u9jbYodzZu https://t.co/i5DhW9TFFR 57 minutes ago FinanzLinksECONOMY Lufthansa has good prospects for future: 🇩🇪 German ministries https://t.co/WQj93PkAHd REUTERS 57 minutes ago