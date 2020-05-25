IHCL extends meal distribution for COVID-19 workers by a month

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DUSD explains why parents were turned away from free meal sites last w



Deer Valley Unified School District explains why parents were turned away from free meal sites last week. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:40 Published on April 14, 2020 KCPS awaits employee's COVID-19 test result before resuming meal distribution



Kansas City Public Schools has stopped their food distribution service for the time being after discovering an employee may have coronavirus. The district said it was a tough decision, but the safest.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:52 Published on April 8, 2020

Tweets about this