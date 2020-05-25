Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IDFC First Bank top brass takes pay cut

Hindu Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
IDFC First Bank on Monday said that its senior management had volunteered to take a 10% cut in compensation in the current financial year 2020-21. V.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this