Best Buy CEO: Going curbside at stores was 'life and death' choice Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Best Buy Co. Inc. hasn't gone by the standard retailer playbook during the Covid-19 pandemic, moving to bar shoppers from going inside stores and, more recently, shifting to an appointment-only model. But CEO Corie Barry says she's confident the company's making the right moves. CNBC has an interview with Barry, who took over the top post at Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) last year. As the pandemic began spreading in the United States earlier this spring, the company was poised… 👓 View full article

