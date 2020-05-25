Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Buy CEO: Going curbside at stores was 'life and death' choice

bizjournals Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Best Buy Co. Inc. hasn't gone by the standard retailer playbook during the Covid-19 pandemic, moving to bar shoppers from going inside stores and, more recently, shifting to an appointment-only model. But CEO Corie Barry says she's confident the company's making the right moves. CNBC has an interview with Barry, who took over the top post at Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) last year. As the pandemic began spreading in the United States earlier this spring, the company was poised…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Americans say impulse spending is helping them through the coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Americans say impulse spending is helping them through the coronavirus lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has Americans shopping more impulsively, according to new research. In January of 2020, before the pandemic, the average American was found to spend $155.03 monthly on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
INVASIÓN Documentary movie [Video]

INVASIÓN Documentary movie

INVASIÓN Documentary movie trailer Documentary, 94 min. Panama, 2014. Written and Directed by Abner Benaim. An Apertura Films (Panama) and Ajimolido Films (Argentina). World Premiere: IFF..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this