Crowds Rush To Lake Of The Ozarks During The Memorial Day Weekend

NPR Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Osage Beach, Missouri mayor John Olivarri about crowded openings at bars in his Lake of the Ozarks town.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Despite pandemic, crowds flock to Lake Geneva for Memorial Day Weekend

Despite pandemic, crowds flock to Lake Geneva for Memorial Day Weekend 01:37

 Like many other communities across Wisconsin, Lake Geneva has lifted virtually all restrictions after the state Supreme Court overturned Safer At Home earlier this month.

Families enjoy Memorial Day at Lake Pleasant while trying to social distance [Video]

Families enjoy Memorial Day at Lake Pleasant while trying to social distance

It's the first major holiday weekend since the coronavirus pandemic, and many people went out to Valley lakes and rivers for Memorial Day.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:53Published
Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day [Video]

Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day

San Buenaventura Beach drew a steady stream of visitors on Memorial Day, but this year, in addition to the red white and blue, there was yellow tape and signs reminding everyone of the rules in place..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published

