Ashley Hill RT @BreakfastNews: First it was JobSeeker. Then it was JobKeeper. Now get ready for JobMaker. Scott Morrison will use a speech today to… 14 seconds ago

Sir Alex RT @CroweDM: Scott Morrison to outline overhaul of skills and training. https://t.co/hPfCMgN72Y 1 minute ago

Catching up RT @JrehnJ: #JOBMAKER, JOBMAKER, MAKE ME A JOB Speaking at the National Press Club today, Scott Morrison will outline a vision to reset ec… 20 minutes ago

Marcus the KNIGHT of the Darkness RT @JrehnJ: "JOBMAKER, JOBMAKER, MAKE ME A JOB Speaking at the National Press Club today, Scott Morrison will outline a vision to reset ec… 20 minutes ago

💧💦Just Judith'n'🅰️LF #JOBMAKER, JOBMAKER, MAKE ME A JOB Speaking at the National Press Club today, Scott Morrison will outline a vision… https://t.co/EmgUBBGXFX 22 minutes ago

💧💦Just Judith'n'🅰️LF "JOBMAKER, JOBMAKER, MAKE ME A JOB Speaking at the National Press Club today, Scott Morrison will outline a vision… https://t.co/jaZ0gjUI77 23 minutes ago

Catching up RT @JrehnJ: Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison will today outline a recovery vision called “JobMaker”, and an ABC investigation has… 23 minutes ago