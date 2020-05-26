Global  

Bardoc Gold hits broad high-grade gold outside ore reserves at Zorastrian

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Bardoc Gold Ltd (ADX:BDC) has received broad gold results from three recent diamond holes which confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation outside probable ore reserves at Zorastrian deposit within the Bardoc Gold Project in WA.

All holes hit their targets into the high-grade deposit making them easily accessed from the existing planned design and are will likely to provide an increase in ore reserves at minimal development costs.

Notable results include 15.2 metres at 3.75 g/t from 228.3 metres, including 5.1 metres at 10 g/t from 237.1 metres; 11.2 metres at 7.29 g/t from 235.5 metres; 8.8 metres at 4.3 g/t from 317 metres; and 24 metres at 2.05 g/t from 285 metres.*Grade continuity*

These results confirm both geological and grade continuity in areas that are within 40 metres of the designed mining operations, highlighting the strong potential for an increase in the probable 100,000-ounce ore reserve.

Exploration drilling has now begun at the highly prospective Mayday North Project, as exploration activities continue to ramp-up in parallel with ongoing work on the definitive feasibility study (DFS).
