Aston martin confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.
