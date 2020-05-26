Bar K unveils new renderings of its future home in The Grove Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Bar K, which has plans to open later this year at 4565 McRee Ave. in The Grove, has unveiled new renderings of its future home. The dog- and people-friendly restaurant and entertainment concept will feature a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space. Bar K, a Kansas City-based operator of a dog park, bar/restaurant and event space there, is partnering with St. Louis-based Nestle Purina PetCare on the St. Louis project.

