Bar K unveils new renderings of its future home in The Grove
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Bar K, which has plans to open later this year at 4565 McRee Ave. in The Grove, has unveiled new renderings of its future home. The dog- and people-friendly restaurant and entertainment concept will feature a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space. Bar K, a Kansas City-based operator of a dog park, bar/restaurant and event space there, is partnering with St. Louis-based Nestle Purina PetCare on the St. Louis project.…
A new county-wide housing strategy called “Housing Our Future" explains just how big Hamilton County’s affordable housing problem is and provides a road map for how city, county and corporate leaders can tackle it.