Related videos from verified sources GDP growth dips to 3.1% in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2% in 2019-2020



India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter. The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published 3 hours ago Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire



Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The report found that the yearly.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources India’s GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report The fourth quarter GDP growth will be announced on May 29.

Hindu 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this