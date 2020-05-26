Pittsburgh named one of best cities to launch a career

Global  

Pittsburgh has been ranked the 7th best city in the United States to launch a career according to a new analysis from LinkedIn’s Economic Graph team. According to the report, city placement is ranked by a ratio of the lowest median rent to the median starting salary from data collected by LinkedIn and Zillow from 2017-2019. Pittsburgh's median rent came in at $1,102 and starting median salaries are estimated at $59,800 according to the findings. St. Louis took the number one spot where the median…
