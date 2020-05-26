Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffett is now worth $20 billion less than Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook's soaring stock isn't the only reason.

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Warren Buffett is now worth $20 billion less than Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook's soaring stock isn't the only reason.**

· *Mark Zuckerberg passed Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week, as the difference in their net worths ballooned to $20 billion.*
· *The 14% rise in Facebook stock this year has bolstered Zuckerberg's fortune, while the 23% decline in Berkshire stock has hammered Buffett's wealth.*
· *Another...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Facebook will embrace long-term remote working, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook will embrace long-term remote working, says Mark Zuckerberg 00:51

 Facebook will embrace long-term remote working, says Mark Zuckerberg That is according to Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, who has hinted at how the tech giant will evolve over the next decade. The billionaire businessman told The Verge: The billionaire businessman told The Verge:...

Related videos from verified sources

How Rich Is Mark Zuckerberg? [Video]

How Rich Is Mark Zuckerberg?

1. He could live off of an annual salary of $1. 2. Since 2012, Zuckerberg has added an average of $9 billion to his net worth. 3. In 2018, he earned roughly $1.7 million an hour. 4. In less than two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees [Video]

Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees

Through a live-streamed town hall, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that many of the employees of the tech giant will be allowed to work from home even after COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this