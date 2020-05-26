Warren Buffett is now worth $20 billion less than Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook's soaring stock isn't the only reason.
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () **
· *Mark Zuckerberg passed Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week, as the difference in their net worths ballooned to $20 billion.*
· *The 14% rise in Facebook stock this year has bolstered Zuckerberg's fortune, while the 23% decline in Berkshire stock has hammered Buffett's wealth.*
· *Another...
Facebook will embrace long-term remote working, says Mark Zuckerberg That is according to Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, who has hinted at how the tech giant will evolve over the next decade. The billionaire businessman told The Verge: The billionaire businessman told The Verge:...