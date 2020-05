Related videos from verified sources Discover Colorado: 'Sugar sand' beaches just 4 hours from Denver



From parasailing to eagle watching, there’s endless fun for the whole family just a few miles from Denver at Lake McConaughy. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:23 Published 5 days ago Denver's Oxford Hotel reopens to guests with new precautions



The Oxford Hotel opened its doors Friday in Downtown Denver after closing for nearly two months due to a halt in tourism during the pandemic. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this