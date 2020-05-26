Top of the List: Independent Insurance Agencies

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's independent insurance agencies, ranked by number of licensed agents in the Triad. Here are the top five: McGriff Insurance Services Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Pilot Financial Scott Insurance Mountcastle Insurance The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online. Are you on The List? Each week we bring you our popular…
Welcome to the WatchMojo trivia game show What the List?; where you can get every answer right and still lose! We at WatchMojo are taking the random trivia facts we've learned over the years and putting them to good use by quizzing ourselves and YOU about some of your favorite categories.