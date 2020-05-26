The New York Stock Exchange trading floor just reopened with masks and social distancing required — take a look
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () · The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange opened on Tuesday after closing on March 23 due to the coronavirus.
· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell.
· Traders will need to get their temperatures taken and wear masks.
· The Wall Street Journal reported that traders will also need to sign a waiver...
New York Stock Exchange Reopens
While Requiring Masks and Waiver The New York Stock Exchange's
trading floor has been closed since
March 23 due to COVID-19. But on Tuesday,
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
rang the opening bell to
partially reopen the floor. A limited number of traders
will be able to enter...