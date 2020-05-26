Global  

The New York Stock Exchange trading floor just reopened with masks and social distancing required — take a look

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The New York Stock Exchange trading floor just reopened with masks and social distancing required — take a look· The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange opened on Tuesday after closing on March 23 due to the coronavirus
· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell. 
· Traders will need to get their temperatures taken and wear masks. 
· The Wall Street Journal reported that traders will also need to sign a waiver...

