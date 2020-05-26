Global  

Timothy Klausutis’s Full Letter to Jack Dorsey, and Twitter’s Response

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Mr. Klausutis asked Mr. Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, to remove President Trump’s tweets that push a debunked conspiracy theory about the death of his wife, Lori Klausutis. Twitter said it would not do so.
