You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands of stimulus checks sent to wrong banks by mistake



For thousands or people, their stimulus checks accidentally went to the person who did their taxes. Fox 4 explains how it happened. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:14 Published on April 16, 2020 In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump



While Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, it’s President Trump who is slapping his name on paper checks sent to individuals in another move not seen before... Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published on April 15, 2020

Tweets about this