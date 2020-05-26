|
Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll nears 350,000
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
At least 5,541,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.
As the US death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.
