Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll nears 350,000

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
At least 5,541,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials

Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials 01:12

 As the US death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.

