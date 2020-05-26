Global  

Marcus Theatres to debut drive-in movies in Majestic lot this weekend. Indoor cinemas coming soon

bizjournals Tuesday, 26 May 2020
When describing this time of slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres Corp. Rolando Rodriguez said it's really a "Back to the Future time." That has become even more apparent as Marcus Theatres announces its new drive-in movie theaters Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres said Tuesday that has received all the local approvals needed to open its first drive-in movie theater in southeastern Wisconsin at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield parking lot. The Majestic…
Marcus Theatres opened its first drive-in movie theater in southeastern Wisconsin at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield parking lot Friday evening drawing...
