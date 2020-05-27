Global  

Companies Act amended, contributions to PM CARES Fund to be considered as CSR

Zee News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
This notification shall be deemed to have come into force on 28, March, 2020.
Companies Act amended to make PM CARES Fund eligible for CSR contributions

Until now, only the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund was eligible to receive CSR funding.
DNA

