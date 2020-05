Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe in India Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé is priced starting at Rs 1.33 crore and the Mercedes-AMG GT R is priced at Rs 2.48 crore ex-showroom. 👓 View full article

