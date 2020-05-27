Air Canada to resume flights to Phoenix in August

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After nearly a month of closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Air Canada has resumed flights to and from the United States, with service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport set to resume in August. Flights between Phoenix and Vancouver will begin Aug. 1, and flights between Phoenix and Calgary and Toronto will begin on Sept. 8, all in time for Canadians to head to the desert as the weather starts to cool down. Air Canada will operate at a reduced capacity for the season with 97 destinations,… 👓 View full article

