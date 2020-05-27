Gaylord Opryland sets reopening date

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center will reopen its doors a month from now to take advantage of the upcoming summer travel season. John Adams, vice president and market general manager, announced that the hotel plans to reopen June 25. “The summer leisure travel season is quickly approaching and Gaylord Opryland Resort, along with our four-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction – SoundWaves – will re-open to visitors who are anxious to get out and celebrate summer,” Adams… 👓 View full article

