Gaylord Opryland sets reopening date

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center will reopen its doors a month from now to take advantage of the upcoming summer travel season. John Adams, vice president and market general manager, announced that the hotel plans to reopen June 25. β€œThe summer leisure travel season is quickly approaching and Gaylord Opryland Resort, along with our four-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction – SoundWaves – will re-open to visitors who are anxious to get out and celebrate summer,” Adams… πŸ‘“ View full article