Rational Decider @RobTornoe @CNBC @andrewrsorkin @JoeSquawk So is Andrew's point is that we should have panicked more? He is compla… https://t.co/PXStStcXAR 2 hours ago steph powers And, Joseph, you didn’t panic about anything? Joseph, 100,000 people died. A hundred thousand people died, Joe, and… https://t.co/RmeDuH3kcm 2 hours ago Dorit Would I even accomplish anything if I didn’t panic about it for a week straight beforehand and then black out during whatever it is? 2 hours ago paperspy ‘You didn’t panic about anything!’: CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen clashed on live TV over the severity o… https://t.co/lCey9FoFhb 3 hours ago India Gone Viral 'You didn't panic about anything!': CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen clashed on live TV over the severity o… https://t.co/zxBIzpqFg9 3 hours ago arman walker "You didn't panic about anything. 100,000 people died." https://t.co/NcyK3F0fgU 3 hours ago Drudge Wonk "you didn't panic about anything" - that was his best response. 'Joe' called prudence/concern 'panic' in bad faith… https://t.co/oUGXWb6rsF 3 hours ago Bill Hussain RT @businessinsider: 'You didn't panic about anything!': CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen clashed on live TV over the severity of t… 3 hours ago