Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration's sage grouse plan hits legal snag

SmartBrief Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
District Court Judge Brian Morris of Montana last week struck down the Trump administration's energy leasing rules in sage gr -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration [Video]

Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he made a mistake with his comments about the Obama administration. Previously, McConnell said the Obama administration didn’t leave President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
McConnell Criticizes Obama For Comments On Trump's Coronavirus Response [Video]

McConnell Criticizes Obama For Comments On Trump's Coronavirus Response

Mitch McConnell talked about former President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump's daughter in law, Lara Trump. On a campaign live stream he said Obama “should have kept his mouth shut” about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Atoria_Borealis

Mike Atoria RT @Earthjustice: VICTORY: A federal judge struck down the Trump administration's massive oil and gas leasing plan nullifying 440 leases ov… 9 minutes ago

hisvampiress

Damon's Vampire RT @Wilderness: 🙌 Some great news for wildlife and public lands! A federal judge canceled 440 oil and gas leases on public land in Montana… 22 minutes ago

GrammaGaz

Marion Gazdak🌊✌🇺🇸🆘️ #VoteBlue Court Strikes Down Trump Administration's Sage-grouse Directive, Canceling Hundreds of Oil and Gas Lease... #Topbuzz https://t.co/cgcQgmAyck 42 minutes ago

Wilderness

The Wilderness Society 🌳 🙌 Some great news for wildlife and public lands! A federal judge canceled 440 oil and gas leases on public land in… https://t.co/lSBNvRLU3I 1 hour ago

BraithViv

viv braith Court Strikes Down Trump Administration's Sage-grouse Directive, Canceling Hundreds of Oil and Gas Le... #Topbuzz https://t.co/NGFlqivBDq 1 hour ago

SnapeBison

Bill Bison Snape RT @endangered: Court Strikes Down Trump Administration’s Sage-grouse Directive, Canceling Hundreds of Oil and Gas Leases https://t.co/tXdq… 2 hours ago

CleanAirMoms

Moms Clean Air Force #StayHome 🆘 Court Strikes Down Trump Administration’s Sage-grouse Directive, Canceling Hundreds of Oil and Gas Leases… https://t.co/IfM3tNr0Oo 2 hours ago