Related videos from verified sources Tesla Gets a Price-Target Lift as it Cuts Prices



What goes up and down at the same time? An analyst's price-target for Tesla, which on the same day lowered prices on its Model 3, S and X electric cars. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:09 Published 13 hours ago Is It a Good Time to Buy a Used Car?



Hearing reports that prices for vehicles are going down might make you wonder if it’s a good time to buy a used car. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some answers. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Tesla to cut prices for some models in North America, China U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will cut prices in North America, as the firm ramps up car production in its Fremont, California,...

WorldNews 22 hours ago



Tesla Slashes Prices In North America To Stimulate Sales Tesla is cutting the prices of its vehicles in North America to spur demand for electric cars now that the two-month-long lockdowns are starting to ease, Reuters...

OilPrice.com 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this