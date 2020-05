Moderna falls 20% amid reports that insiders have sold $89 million in shares this year as the stock has spiked (MRNA) Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *Moderna dropped as much as 20% on Wednesday amid a report from Stat News that insiders at the biotech company have liquidated $89 million in stock so far in 2020.*

· *Moderna shares more than quadrupled from the beginning of 2020 to their high of $87 in mid-May, as investors bid up the company in response to its COVID-19... · *Moderna dropped as much as 20% on Wednesday amid a report from Stat News that insiders at the biotech company have liquidated $89 million in stock so far in 2020.*· *Moderna shares more than quadrupled from the beginning of 2020 to their high of $87 in mid-May, as investors bid up the company in response to its COVID-19 👓 View full article

