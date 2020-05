FCI lauds Telangana’s paddy procurement for Central pool Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Telangana contributed 52.23 lakh tonnes of the 83.01 lakh tonnes procured at the national level 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @Ask_Mazhar Out of 83.01 lakh tonnes of paddy procured nationwide, 52.23 lakh tonnes procured from #Telangana alone emerging as… https://t.co/fDRnbZLxHh 4 hours ago