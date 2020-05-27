SpaceX scrubs historic astronaut launch. Here's the new mission date.

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SpaceX's Demo-2 will have to fly another day. Minutes before liftoff of the first commercial launch of a spacecraft with astronauts onboard, the mission was scrubbed "due to unfavorable weather in the flight path," the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company tweeted. The next launch opportunity for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft is Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. When it occurs, the mission will… 👓 View full article

