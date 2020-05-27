Global  

SpaceX scrubs historic astronaut launch. Here's the new mission date.

bizjournals Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
SpaceX's Demo-2 will have to fly another day. Minutes before liftoff of the first commercial launch of a spacecraft with astronauts onboard, the mission was scrubbed "due to unfavorable weather in the flight path," the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company tweeted. The next launch opportunity for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft is Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. When it occurs, the mission will…
 A historic launch is happening today at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Two American astronauts are taking the trip to space on board a private space craft later today.

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is in the process of preparing for its historic first astronaut launch, with a mission to demonstrate its human spaceflight capabilities by flying NASA...
The stakes have never been higher for Elon Musk's SpaceX. On Wednesday, the company will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station...
