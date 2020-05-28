Global  

Singtel's annual profit plunges 65% on Bharti Airtel snag

Reuters India Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday said full-year net profit plummeted 65.2% as it faced tough competition in Australia and took a S$1.80 billion (1.04 billion pounds) hit related to its stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd's .
