Boeing cuts 12k jobs, resumes prod of grounded jet

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry. The company says more cuts are coming. Boeing also announced that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner. Two deadly crashes of Max jets pushed Boeing into a financial crisis months before the coronavirus pandemic.
