ALung Technologies helps Covid-19 patients with its lifesaving respiratory device

bizjournals Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, ALung Technologies Inc. Chairman and CEO Peter DeComo believed his company’s product, the Hemolung Respiratory Assist System, could play a role in helping critically ill coronavirus patients stay off mechanical ventilators. But the problem was it didn’t have the approvals it needed to do so. Hemolung was in the midst of clinical trials in about 70 hospitals split between the U.S. and the U.K., and with Covid-19 bringing to a halt all nonemergency clinical…
