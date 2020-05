Govt to withdraw 7.75% savings bonds scheme Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The government has decided to withdraw 7.75 per cent Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme from the close of banking business on Thursday due to declining interest rates. 👓 View full article

