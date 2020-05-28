Global stocks bounce as investors shrug off approval of China's new draconian law on Hong Kong, and look to 'galactic' coronavirus stimulus
Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
· Most global stocks rose on Thursday, shrugging off the approval of a new security law in Hong Kong, which many fear will allow Beijing to rule the semi-autonomous region with greater control, and could threaten its status as a global financial center.
· Instead, investors continued to focus on the easing of coronavirus...
China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference in a city roiled..