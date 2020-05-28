Global  

Global stocks bounce as investors shrug off approval of China's new draconian law on Hong Kong, and look to 'galactic' coronavirus stimulus

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Global stocks bounce as investors shrug off approval of China's new draconian law on Hong Kong, and look to 'galactic' coronavirus stimulus 

· Most global stocks rose on Thursday, shrugging off the approval of a new security law in Hong Kong, which many fear will allow Beijing to rule the semi-autonomous region with greater control, and could threaten its status as a global financial center.
· Instead, investors continued to focus on the easing of coronavirus...
News video: China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law 01:45

 China's parliament has approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that bypasses Hong Kong's legislature.

China's parliament approves Hong Kong national security bill [Video]

China's parliament approves Hong Kong national security bill

China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference in a city roiled..

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..

